Our 13 favorite feel-good dishes in Atlanta
Photograph by Myrydd Wells

What’s filming in Atlanta now? Jumanji, Stranger Things, The Quad, and a look at what’s in store for 2017

 The Canteen's shawarma bowl

The 11 Most Anticipated Restaurants of 2017

Tuck into the city’s best comfort food with these 13 favorite dishes, including Spice to Table’s Kerala Fried Chicken, Southern Sweets Bakery’s Caramel Cake, and more.

Atlanta snow 2017

Snow coming to Atlanta? Everyone to the Kroger, quickly!

Because the entire city needs milk and bread. Right now.

Spartan Super

Want a better workout? Find a good buddy.

Events like the Spartan Super are somewhat social, with participants cheering each other on, giving advice on how best to get through an obstacle, and giving shorties like me a lift when they need it. But these folks come and go throughout the race, moving faster or slower, so it’s great to have a buddy whose pace and strength largely match your own.

