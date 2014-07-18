Best comfort food Atlanta

Our 13 favorite feel-good dishes in Atlanta
Martin Luther King Jr.

A Message of Hope: Ebenezer Baptist Church marks MLK Day with a powerful service

 Georgia Aquarium Ocean Voyeger

Veterans with PTSD find relief swimming with whale sharks at the Georgia Aquarium

John Lewis

Commentary: The fact we need to defend Atlanta and John Lewis is sad indeed.

A week from being sworn in as the 45th President of the United States and days before the federal holiday commemorating Martin Luther King Jr., Donald J. Trump took umbrage with criticism levied by Georgia congressman John Lewis, who questioned the legitimacy of Trump’s election, what with the steady drip of reports about Russian hacking and all.

Atlanta Falcons

Commentary: I’m not much of a sports fan, but I hope the Atlanta Falcons win it all

For the life of me, I can’t understand my family’s unwavering support and love for the hometown football team. But I admire it.

Bone & Co.

Local spotlight: Bone & Co. bone broth

Van Martin will be the first to tell you that making bone broth isn’t a pretty process. It involves boiling down the remains of an animal, and chicken feet are a star ingredient. But it’s worth it, he says, because of the health benefits

