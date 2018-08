Giovanni di Palma makes a damn good Neapolitan pie. Since he opened Antico in 2009, crowds have lined up for pizza with charred, swollen edges and superlative toppings like spicy salsiccia sausage and puffy bufala. A Frank Sinatra soundtrack plays at an ear-splitting decibel, so it’s best to just shut up and eat.

1093 Hemphill Avenue, 404-724-2333, littleitalia.com

