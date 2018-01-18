Photograph by Caroline C. Kilgore

In barely three years, Atlas has catapulted itself to the top of our fine dining pyramid. Original works by Picasso and Matisse line the lacquered walls, fitting partners to chef Christopher Grossman’s luxe menu. May he never take his humbly titled “Fettuccine Alfredo” off the starters list; at a cool $26, the flat pasta tossed in creme fraiche and topped with sturgeon caviar is the most decadent way to kick off dinner. After that, order pan-roasted duck with persimmon and pickled butternut squash, or the Maine lobster en croute with both bearnaise sauce and a lobster sabayon. Even the burger here is made with Wagyu beef. Should you want to wear jeans but still enjoy Grossman’s cooking, the adjoining Tavern at Atlas offers small plates such as Yukon Gold potato gnocchi with rabbit sausage and flat iron steak over Caesar salad.

88 West Paces Ferry Road, 404-600-6471, atlasrestaurant.com

