10. Bacchanalia
Next month Anne Quatrano and Clifford Harrison will embark on the third evolution of their Star Provisions empire, as they move its crown jewel, Bacchanalia, to a new building on Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard. Joe Schafer took over as executive chef at the end of 2015, bringing a more direct approach to Southern produce: Sunchokes and greens get a simple sprinkling of benne seeds, and Georgia Gold cheddar colors a crunchy salad of endives and apples. Sommelier Andrew Harris’s wine list is a fun study of mostly domestic gems priced below market average. Here’s looking forward to this next chapter for Atlanta’s culinary queen.
1198 Howell Mill Road, 404-365-0410, starprovisions.com
