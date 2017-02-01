10. Bacchanalia

Photograph by Andrew Thomas Lee

Next month Anne Quatrano and Clifford Harrison will embark on the third evolution of their Star Provisions empire, as they move its crown jewel, Bacchanalia, to a new building on Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard. Joe Schafer took over as executive chef at the end of 2015, bringing a more direct approach to Southern produce: Sunchokes and greens get a simple sprinkling of benne seeds, and Georgia Gold cheddar colors a crunchy salad of endives and apples. Sommelier Andrew Harris’s wine list is a fun study of mostly domestic gems priced below market average. Here’s looking forward to this next chapter for Atlanta’s culinary queen.

1198 Howell Mill Road, 404-365-0410, starprovisions.com

