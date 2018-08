If corporate bigwigs want to blow $6,000 on wine, they do it at this landmark wood-paneled steakhouse. The 28-ounce porterhouse is as well-aged as the servers, 15 of whom have been on staff for at least a decade. Even lunch at the bar is a treat, a prime perch for sipping a martini, chowing down on one of the city’s best burgers, and finishing with a towering mile-high ice cream pie.

3130 Piedmont Road, 404-237 2663, bonesrestaurant.com

