Photograph by Caroline C. Kilgore

Bread & Butterfly doesn’t just look like a proper Parisian bistro; it operates like one. Open morning to night, it’s where to go for your breakfast coffee or your post-work glass of Sancerre. Last April, owner Billy Allin hired chef Remi Granger, who, after working at Kevin Gillespie’s Southern restaurant, Revival, now gets to lean into his French upbringing. Expect the streamlined cafe classics Allin has always offered—leeks vinaigrette, moules frites—as well as Granger’s specials: roasted eggplant with creme fraiche and loads of spring herbs, for example, or seared foie gras with pickled apples and pecan chutney.

290 Elizabeth Street, 678-515-4536, bread-and-butterfly.com

