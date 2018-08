Call it a steakhouse with chopsticks. Prime cuts of Angus beef and expertly trimmed pork are first seared over charcoal and then finished tableside, but there are also jumbo prawns and scallops to be had. Attentive service is frankly not part of most Korean dining experiences, but it is here.

3505 Gwinnett Place Drive, Duluth, 770-946-1000, breakersbbq.com

