Photograph by Caroline C. Kilgore

Dave Roberts is a veteran pitmaster dedicated to tender pulled pork and smoky St. Louis–style ribs. Set your sights on daily specials like black-eyed peas with bacon, a kitchen-sink salad made with local greens and vegetables, or a three-cheese mac and cheese.

1361 Clairmont Road, Decatur, 404-633-2080, communityqbbq.com

