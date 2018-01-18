31. Cooks & Soldiers

Cooks and Soldiers
Seared scallops with beets, asparagus, and blood orange

Photograph by Amber Fouts

Sibling owners Stephanie and Federico Castellucci spent time researching the Basque cuisine they wanted to feature at Cooks & Soldiers, a Westside follow-up to the Iberian Pig, their perpetually crowded Decatur mainstay. You might not expect to find one of the city’s greatest steaks among the traditional Spanish pintxos—garlic-rubbed pan con tomate, a Spanish omelet—but the chuletón, a 2.2-pound bone-in ribeye, is as rich as its $78 price tag. The menu’s other asador plates are equally suave and confident uses of wood and flame.

691 14th Street, 404-996-2623, cooksandsoldiers.com

