Sibling owners Stephanie and Federico Castellucci spent time researching the Basque cuisine they wanted to feature at Cooks & Soldiers, a Westside follow-up to the Iberian Pig, their perpetually crowded Decatur mainstay. You might not expect to find one of the city’s greatest steaks among the traditional Spanish pintxos—garlic-rubbed pan con tomate, a Spanish omelet—but the chuletón, a 2.2-pound bone-in ribeye, is as rich as its $78 price tag. The menu’s other asador plates are equally suave and confident uses of wood and flame.

691 14th Street, 404-996-2623, cooksandsoldiers.com

