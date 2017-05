44. Desta Ethiopian Kitchen

You’ll find Desta’s dining room packed with people born in both Atlanta and Ethiopia. They all come for miser, red lentil stew spiced with cayenne pepper; ayib, homemade cottage cheese; and soft fermented injera bread that’s included with every order.

3086 Briarcliff Road, 404-929-0011, destaethiopian­kitchen.com

