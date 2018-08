Photograph courtesy of Empire State South

This rustic Midtown centerpiece still draws enormous energy from its handsome bar, which opens at 7 a.m. with coffee, pastries, and bagels. Throughout the day, enjoy Hugh Acheson’s “Farm Egg Fried Rice” with kimchi and sweet potatoes, among other Southern-ish dishes. Visit during cocktail hour for Kellie Thorn’s killer drinks.

999 Peachtree Street, 404-541-1105, empirestatesouth.com

