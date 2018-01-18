Photograph by Greg Dupree

Remember when you couldn’t get good matzo ball soup in this town? What about a Reuben stacked with corned beef and sauerkraut on rye? In its five years, the General Muir has become indispensable for its upscale New York–style Jewish deli–inspired menu. Go here for house-made bagels with lox and a schmear—and return for chopped liver at night. Where else is brunch actually worth the wait? Fluffy omelets, latkes with applesauce and sour cream, and poutine topped with chopped pastrami are the makings of a perfect Sunday morning.



1540 Avenue Place, 678-927-9131, thegeneralmuir.com

Back to 50 Best Restaurants in Atlanta