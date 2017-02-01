To anybody who pigeonholed Giovanni di Palma as just a pizza guy, it’s time to eat your words—and his pasta—at this casual, BYOB-friendly second act located next door to Antico. The lemon Sorrento chicken is the signature order, but if carbs are calling, try the fiery arrabiata or the chicken Parmesan that’s covered in marinara and fresh mozzarella, and served alongside a heaping pile of spaghetti.

1099 Hemphill Avenue, 404-347-3874, littleitalia.com

