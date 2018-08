He was a boy from the hills of Tennessee. She was a pop star in Korea. At Heirloom, Cody Taylor and Jiyeon Lee merge American and Korean barbecue traditions. The smoky pork sandwich topped with kimchi slaw might be the tastiest example of this marriage. Sides like cucumber and radish salad and pickled green tomatoes are a nod to Korean banchan.

2243 Akers Mill Road, 770-612-2502, heirloom­marketbbq.com

