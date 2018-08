Hilary White’s family-run sanctuary isn’t something you could replicate just anywhere. Planted among Serenbe’s idyllic community, the restaurant is walking distance from the 25-acre organic farm that provides White with produce. Classic orders include gulf crab fritters with gribiche and one massive chicken pot pie capped with a flaky pastry crust and served in a stone bowl.

9110 Selborne Lane, Chattahoochee Hills, 770-463-6040, the-hil.com

Back to 50 Best Restaurants in Atlanta