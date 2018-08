Rub shoulders with police officers, students, and suits at this greasy spoon, a family-­owned mainstay since 2010. (The vibe is more 1970s, though, what with all those Formica tables and the thrift store in the back.) First-timers should start with the Comfy, a massive fried chicken biscuit smothered in sausage gravy.

968 Memorial Drive, 404-222-0455, homegrownga.com

