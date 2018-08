Photograph by Caroline C. Kilgore

The ocean-blue Kyma, which means wave in Greek, is Buckhead Life Restaurant Group’s brightest star. Many make a feast out of chef Pano Karatassos’s shareable meze plates, in particular grilled octopus, white beans stewed with tomatoes and dill, and pan-fried kasseri cheese. Wash it all down with ouzo, and finish with a honey-laced yogurt showered with candied walnuts.

3085 Piedmont Road, 404-262-0702, buckheadrestaurants.com

