Photograph by Amber Fouts

You can find some of Guy Wong’s Vietnamese dishes for less money on Buford Highway, but at his restaurant you get a well-heeled waitstaff, gorgeous French Colonial decor, and a thoughtful cocktail list. Wong’s menu has its hits, including fresh summer rolls stuffed with shrimp and mussels in lemongrass broth enriched with butter.

935 Marietta Street, 404-439-9850, lefatatl.com

