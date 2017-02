50. Local Three

Photograph by Erika Botfield

Hidden among office buildings off Northside Parkway, Local Three was built for dudes. There’s even a portrait of the Dude, Jeff Bridges’s slacker character from The Big Lebowski, greeting diners as they arrive. Chef Chris Hall is partial to bacon and big portions, both of which you’ll need to taste your way through the extensive “Brown Liquor” menu.

3290 Northside Parkway, 404-968-2700, localthree.com

