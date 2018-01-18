Photograph by Caroline C. Kilgore

Fifteen years ago, Narendra Patel and his chef, Ram Nanjuda, rose to prominence at Decatur’s Madras Saravana Bhavan, then Atlanta’s best Indian vegetarian restaurant. To many fans’ surprise (and delight), the duo returned to the same location, where they opened under a new name in a pristine, pastel-colored dining room. The masala dosa with curried potatoes, miniature idlis, and homemade paneer are as good as ever.

2179 Lawrenceville Highway, Decatur, 404-636-4400, madrasmantra.com

