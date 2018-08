Mamak is an unapologetic reflection of real Malay cooking, which pulls from other South Asian traditions (namely Chinese, Indian, and Singaporean) and blends them with a sure hand. Hainanese chicken over rice, wok-fried flat rice noodles with beef, and curry laksa are perennial favorites. (Closed Thursdays.)

5150 Buford Highway, Doraville, 678-395-3192, mamak-kitchen.com

