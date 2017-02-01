2. Miller Union

Steven Satterfield’s intentions are clearest in his summer vegetable plate, loaded with crunchy stalks of fried okra, peas, and corn scented with tarragon. This is a chef who loves Georgia and accepts—with glee—what its soil gives him. Requisite starters are the farm egg baked in celery cream with thick grilled bread and the butter bean hummus with housemade lavash. If creamed rice with English peas, asparagus, and country ham is on the menu, order it and ask sommelier Neal McCarthy for a pairing suggestion. This Westside loft is as much a place to drink wine as it is to eat.

999 Brady Avenue, 678-733-8550, millerunion.com

