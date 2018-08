Both the Chamblee and Norcross locations of Nam Phuong are worthwhile starting points for discovering the joys of Vietnamese cuisine beyond pho and banh mi. Examples: bone-in steamed chicken over a crisp pile of shredded vegetables; egg crepes; and cubes of marinated, flash-seared beef tenderloin.

Multiple locations, namphuongatlanta.com

