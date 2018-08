Ford Fry didn’t always launch behemoth restaurants with sky-high design budgets. In 2011, he opened this intimate Italian charmer in Decatur that remains his most sincere effort. Drew Belline runs the kitchen, cooking classic Margherita pizzas and handmade pastas. Don’t miss the mushroomy chicken Marsala, served with a thick tangle of tagliatelle.

129 East Ponce de Leon Avenue, Decatur, 678-399-8246, no246.com

