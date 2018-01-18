Photograph by Caroline C. Kilgore

Its dining room may look nondescript, but Noble Fin is one of our most assured, satisfying seafood restaurants. Inspired by a traditional fish house, it draws on partner Jay Swift’s time in Boston and Baltimore. You cannot find better crab cakes in the metro area, but it also serves a more succulent New York strip than most local steakhouses. It’s the rare restaurant that delivers more than it promises.

5260 Peachtree Parkway, Peach­tree Corners, 770-599-7979, noblefinrestaurant.com

