Anchored by a long, friendly bar, One Eared Stag is the kind of place nearby residents hit up twice a week. Robert Phalen’s menu swings from the quirky (clams in bone broth with gremolata made from turnip greens, pork loin with boiled peanuts) to the familiar (tomato soup, hot chicken on white bread). When in doubt, order the off-menu “meatstick,” a two-patty burger made with beef and ground bacon.

1029 Edgewood Avenue, 404-525-4479, oneearedstagatl.com

