23. The Optimist

What with the mini-golf lawn outside, you don’t really need the dinner menu to have a grand time at Ford Fry’s seafood sensation. But you’ll want to eat. Your ideal meal: the best lobster roll in the city, stuffed almost entirely with claw meat; wood-roasted oysters blanketed with lemon, Parmesan, and breadcrumbs; and, to drink, a pitcher (yes, a pitcher) of the tea-infused Fish House Punch. Now that’s a good time.

914 Howell Mill Road, 404-477-6260, theoptimistrestaurant.com

