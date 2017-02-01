23. The Optimist

Photograph by Heidi Geldhauser

What with the mini-golf lawn outside, you don’t really need the dinner menu to have a grand time at Ford Fry’s seafood sensation. But you’ll want to eat. Your ideal meal: the best lobster roll in the city, stuffed almost entirely with claw meat; wood-roasted oysters blanketed with lemon, Parmesan, and breadcrumbs; and, to drink, a pitcher (yes, a pitcher) of the tea-infused Fish House Punch. Now that’s a good time.

914 Howell Mill Road, 404-477-6260, theoptimistrestaurant.com

  • D.a. King

    Beautiful place. After four visits and $550, we will never go back. Only took us that many trips to agree that rude, arrogant and slow service combined with over-priced, just OK food isn’t what we are looking for in a “best restaurant.” Great Mini golf ain’t great restaurant.

