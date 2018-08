Courtesy of Caroline Willett

Rathbun Steak’s former executive chef Andre Gomez draws on his Puerto Rican heritage at Porch Light, where he serves a beer-can chicken burrito; a torta stuffed with house-smoked bacon, pork collar, and beef short rib; and sofrito mac and cheese with pork rind crumbs. The star order is “can can pork,” a massive cut that extends from loin to belly.

300 Village Green Circle, Smyrna, 678-309-9858, porchlightlatin­kitchen.com

