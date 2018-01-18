Linton and Gina Hopkins, the husband-and-wife team whose H&F brand continues to pop up across the city, give Southern food the white tablecloth treatment at their flagship restaurant. A shellfish pan roast with caramelized cauliflower and sorghum-lacquered quail with chestnut flour gnocchi are powerful, rich examples of food short on neither style nor substance. Those eschewing meat (or even carnivores) should swing for the signature “Southern Vegetables,” which celebrates the season’s best in a handled copper bowl.

2277 Peachtree Road, 404-355-0321, restauranteugene.com

