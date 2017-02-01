With Revival, Kevin Gillespie pays tribute to the South of his childhood. You can’t help but feel at home as you walk past the wraparound porch and into the converted Decatur residence. Waiters, possibly the friendliest around, crowd the table with toasted deviled ham tea sandwiches, green tomato casserole, and cornmeal-dusted fried catfish. Ask for your dinner served family-style to test the boundaries of your belt loops.

129 Church Street, Decatur, 470-225-6770, revivaldecatur.com

