Ali Mesghali’s Persian restaurant is staged against a turquoise-tiled open kitchen curving along the back wall. (A second location opened at Avalon last year.) A deep tandoor oven turns out charred beef and lamb kebabs perfumed with saffron. To accompany the protein-heavy main courses: mountains of buttery basmati rice flecked with orange zest and pistachios.

6112 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs, 404-477-2100, rumis­kitchen.com

