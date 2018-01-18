Doug Turbush brings a bright-white New Nordic aesthetic to an East Cobb strip mall, an unexpected location for an idiosyncratic restaurant. The menu is mainly Southern and New American, with some global ingredients. Turbush garnishes butternut squash soup with pepitas, for example, and serves crispy calamari with a yuzu and ginger sauce. The food is hard to categorize but easy to eat.

1311 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta, 678-214-6888, eatatseed.com

