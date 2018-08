Eddie Hernandez and Mike Klank opened the first Taqueria del Sol on the Westside in 2000, cranking out crowd-pleasing $2 tacos. Eighteen years and four additional locations later, customers still line up for Hernandez’s Southern-Mexican food: fried chicken tacos with lime-jalapeño mayonnaise, refried bean enchiladas with a side of turnip greens, and shrimp corn chowder. Check for creative weekly specials.

Multiple locations, taqueriadelsol.com

Back to 50 Best Restaurants in Atlanta