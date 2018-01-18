Photograph by Caroline C. Kilgore

The best way to see Osaka-born chef Tomohiro Naito work his magic is to make reservations for his omakase, or tasting menu, at this restaurant in Buckhead’s Ritz-Carlton Residences. Access is granted to just five diners a night, and it comes with a $100 price tag ($150 if you want caviar, toro, and Kobe beef), but have you ever eaten fluke, swimming just hours earlier, with ponzu gelée? What about a lamb chop dusted in citrusy, almost minty sansho powder? It’s a 10-course display of precision as well as Naito’s creative melange of Japanese, French, and Italian cuisines. To wit: The chef may not be as dogmatic as Tokyo’s famous Jiro Ono, but he will turn you away if he feels your cologne might overwhelm the dining experience.

3630 Peachtree Road, 404-835-2708, tomorestaurant.com

Back to 50 Best Restaurants in Atlanta