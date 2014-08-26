Tap any picture or name to learn more about each restaurant.
50 Best Restaurants in Atlanta
-
1. Staplehouse
No one is cooking with as much soul or cerebrum as Ryan Smith right now.
-
2. Miller Union
Steven Satterfield’s intentions are clearest in his summer vegetable plate, loaded with crunchy stalks of fried okra, peas, and corn scented with tarragon.
-
3. Cakes & Ale
We’d gladly cross county lines with the intention of dining on Billy Allin’s North Carolina trout with bacon mayonnaise.
-
4. Tomo
The best way to see Osaka-born chef Tomohiro Naito work his magic is to make reservations for his omakase, or tasting menu, at this restaurant in Buckhead’s Ritz-Carlton Residences.
-
5. Atlas
In barely two years’ time, Atlas has catapulted itself to the top of our fine dining pyramid.
-
6. BoccaLupo
At Bruce Logue’s pasta bungalow, Old World Italian staples get New World makeovers.
-
7. Restaurant Eugene
Linton and Gina Hopkins, the husband-and-wife team whose H&F brand continues to spread across the city, give Southern food the white tablecloth treatment at their flagship restaurant.
-
8. Aria
With a few new coats of paint and some canary-yellow drapes, Gerry Klaskala has ushered his fine-dining favorite into this century.
-
9. The General Muir
In just four years, the General Muir has become an indispensable part of Atlanta’s culinary landscape for its upscale New York–style Jewish deli menu.
-
10. Bacchanalia
Joe Schafer took over as executive chef at the end of 2015, bringing a more direct approach to Southern produce: Sunchokes and greens get a simple sprinkling of benne seeds, and Georgia Gold cheddar colors a crunchy salad of endives and apples.
-
11. Gunshow
Built upon the singular promise of eating well and without pretension, Kevin Gillespie’s Gunshow is our city’s gutsiest restaurant.
-
12. Bones
If corporate bigwigs wanted to blow $6,000 on wine, they’d do it at this landmark wood-paneled steakhouse.
-
13. Ticonderoga Club
This dark little room in the corner of Krog Street Market might be known for Greg Best and Paul Calvert’s cocktails, but it’s a real restaurant—and one you should try.
-
14. Sushi Hayakawa
Atsushi “Art” Hayakawa is not out to dazzle you with decor. This restaurant is a temple to fish, and the chef is nothing if not a purist.
-
15. Noble Fin
Its dining room may look bland, but Noble Fin is one of metro Atlanta’s most assured and satisfying seafood restaurants.
-
16. Kimball House
Miles Macquarrie could serve his cocktails in a shoe and they’d still taste good.
-
17. Kevin Rathbun Steak
This glossy steakhouse on the Atlanta BeltLine has long attracted expense account diners and intimate couples, both drawn to Kevin Rathbun’s all-American bravado.
-
18. Watershed on Peachtree
Chef Zeb Stevenson’s arrival at this 18-year-old institution signaled a renewed interest in progressive Southern cuisine.
-
19. Kyma
The ocean-blue Kyma, which means wave in Greek, is Buckhead Life Restaurant Group’s brightest star.
-
20. No. 246
Ford Fry didn’t always launch behemoth restaurants with sky-high design budgets. In 2011 he opened this intimate Italian charmer in Decatur that remains his most sincere effort.
-
21. One Eared Stag
Anchored by a big, friendly bar, One Eared Stag is the quintessential neighborhood restaurant.
-
22. Masterpiece
Real Sichuan peppercorns will make your tongue tickle and your brow sweat, and that’s what you’ll find in Ri Liu’s fried eggplant and his thin slivers of beef tendon coated in chili oil.
-
23. The Optimist
What with the mini-golf lawn outside, you don’t really need the dinner menu to have a grand time at Ford Fry’s seafood sensation. But you’ll want to eat.
-
24. Revival
With Revival, Kevin Gillespie pays tribute to the South of his childhood.
-
25. Spring
Brian So’s new restaurant doesn’t have room for much more than tables and chairs, and this minimalist aesthetic extends to his food.
-
27. Seed Kitchen & Bar
Doug Turbush brings a bright-white New Nordic aesthetic to a Marietta strip mall, an unexpected location for an idiosyncratic restaurant.
-
27. The Hil
Hilary White’s family-run sanctuary isn’t something you could replicate just anywhere.
-
28. Bread & Butterfly
Bread & Butterfly doesn’t just look like a proper Parisian bistro, it also operates like one.
-
29. Cooks & Soldiers
We didn’t expect to find one of the city’s greatest steaks at this hopping Basque-themed restaurant, but the chuletón—a 2.2-pound bone-in ribeye—is every bit as rich as its $78 price tag.
-
30. Antico Pizza Napoletana
Giovanni di Palma makes a damn good Neapolitan pie.
-
31. Vingenzo’s
Some of the best Neapolitan pies can be found in Woodstock, where chef Michael Bologna cooks them in a wood-fired oven.
-
32. Yet Tuh
For those of us without Korean grandmothers, Yet Tuh’s chefs are the city’s closest substitutes.
-
33. Le Fat
You can find some of Guy Wong’s Vietnamese dishes for less money on Buford Highway, but at his restaurant you get a well-heeled waitstaff, gorgeous French Colonial decor, and a thoughtful cocktail list.
-
34. Porch Light Latin Kitchen
Rathbun Steak’s former executive chef Andre Gomez draws on his Puerto Rican heritage at Porch Light, where he serves a beer-can chicken burrito, a bacon and brisket torta, and sofrito mac and cheese with pork rind crumbs.
-
35. Taqueria del Sol
Eddie Hernandez opened the first Taqueria del Sol on the Westside in 2000, cranking out crowd-pleasing $2 tacos with machine-like efficiency.
-
36. Chai Pani
Chef Meherwan Irani sticks to his spicy Indian roots in the heart of Decatur.
-
37. Homegrown GA
Rub shoulders with police officers, students, and suits at this greasy spoon, a family-owned mainstay since 2010.
-
38. Table & Main
Ryan Pernice has invigorated downtown Roswell with two of the busiest restaurants in the area: Table & Main and Osteria Mattone across the street.
-
39. Empire State South
This rustic Midtown centerpiece still draws enormous energy from its handsome bar, which opens at 7 a.m. with coffee, pastries, and bagels.
-
40. Community Q BBQ
Dave Roberts is a veteran pitmaster dedicated to tender pulled pork and smoky St. Louis–style ribs.
-
41. Rumi’s Kitchen
Ali Mesghali’s Persian restaurant is a stunner staged against a turquoise-tiled open kitchen curving along the back wall.
-
42. Busy Bee
We’d be a lesser town without this institution, which has been a go-to for Atlantans seeking the comforts of smothered pork chops, oxtails, and fried chicken since 1947.
-
43. Breakers Korean BBQ
Call it a steakhouse with chopsticks. Prime cuts of Angus beef and expertly trimmed pork are first seared over charcoal and then finished tableside, but there are also jumbo prawns and scallops to be had.
-
44. Desta Ethiopian Kitchen
You’ll find Desta’s dining room packed with people born in both Atlanta and Ethiopia.
-
45. Madras Mantra
Fifteen years ago Narendra Patel and his chef, Ram Nanjuda, rose to prominence at Decatur’s Madras Saravana Bhavan, then Atlanta’s best Indian vegetarian restaurant.
-
46. Nam Phuong
Both the Chamblee and Norcross locations of Nam Phuong are worthwhile starting points for discovering the joys of Vietnamese cuisine beyond pho and banh mi.
-
47. Heirloom Market BBQ
Together, Cody Taylor and Jiyeon Lee now merge American and Korean barbecue traditions. The smoky pork sandwich topped with kimchi slaw might be the tastiest example of this marriage.
-
48. Gio’s Chicken Amalfitano
To anybody who pigeonholed Giovanni di Palma as just a pizza guy, it’s time to eat your words—and his pasta—at this casual, BYOB-friendly second act located next door to Antico.
-
49. Mamak
Mamak is an unapologetic reflection of real Malay cooking, which pulls from other South Asian traditions (namely Chinese, Indian, and Singaporean) and blends them with a sure hand.
-
50. Local Three
Hidden among office buildings off Northside Parkway, Local Three was built for dudes. There’s even a portrait of the Dude, Jeff Bridges’s slacker character from The Big Lebowski, greeting diners as they arrive. Chef Chris Hall is partial to bacon and big portions, both of which you’ll need to taste your way through the extensive “Brown Liquor” menu.
Wednesday, March 8, 2017 will be the perfect intimate night for foodies and taste-makers in the new Mason Fine Arts gallery space. Attendees will enjoy a lovely evening sampling signature dishes from Atlanta-area restaurants that have been featured in our editors' round-up of the 50 Best Restaurants. Guests will also be entertained with live music, cocktails, and mingling 6-9 p.m.
Purchase tickets now
As my predecessor, Evan Mah, wrote when this list first hit newsstands in January 2016, Atlanta is growing. Fast. In the short time I’ve lived in the city—I moved here four months ago to become the food editor of this magazine—I can already see what he means, and I’ve got whiplash from trying to gobble up everything new while simultaneously completing my Atlanta Restaurants 101 Eating Tour.
Changes, then, had to be accounted for in this refreshed version of the 50 Best Restaurants that Evan, Atlanta’s then-critic Corby Kummer, and our highly opinionated food writer Christiane Lauterbach so meticulously compiled just over a year ago. Some restaurants have since fallen in ranking, and some have ascended higher. Two newcomers, Spring and Noble Fin, have staked their claims. And Staplehouse, another new addition, makes its debut right at the top: It’s number one on the list.
Yes, Atlanta is moving and shaking. Frankly, the magazine could reprint this list every few months and it would read differently. I’m glad I don’t have to do that, though. I’ve still got a lot of eating to do. —Julia Bainbridge, food editor
By Corby Kummer, Christiane Lauterbach, and Evan Mah with additional reporting by Jennifer Zyman and Julia Bainbridge
Drink up with our guide to the 50 Best Bars in Atlanta.
View the full list