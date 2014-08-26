50 best restaurants in Atlanta

Wednesday, March 8, 2017 will be the perfect intimate night for foodies and taste-makers in the new Mason Fine Arts gallery space. Attendees will enjoy a lovely evening sampling signature dishes from Atlanta-area restaurants that have been featured in our editors' round-up of the 50 Best Restaurants. Guests will also be entertained with live music, cocktails, and mingling 6-9 p.m. Purchase tickets now

As my predecessor, Evan Mah, wrote when this list first hit newsstands in January 2016, Atlanta is growing. Fast. In the short time I’ve lived in the city—I moved here four months ago to become the food editor of this magazine—I can already see what he means, and I’ve got whiplash from trying to gobble up everything new while simultaneously completing my Atlanta Restaurants 101 Eating Tour.

Changes, then, had to be accounted for in this refreshed version of the 50 Best Restaurants that Evan, Atlanta’s then-critic Corby Kummer, and our highly opinionated food writer Christiane Lauterbach so meticulously compiled just over a year ago. Some restaurants have since fallen in ranking, and some have ascended higher. Two newcomers, Spring and Noble Fin, have staked their claims. And Staplehouse, another new addition, makes its debut right at the top: It’s number one on the list.

Yes, Atlanta is moving and shaking. Frankly, the magazine could reprint this list every few months and it would read differently. I’m glad I don’t have to do that, though. I’ve still got a lot of eating to do. —Julia Bainbridge, food editor

By Corby Kummer, Christiane Lauterbach, and Evan Mah with additional reporting by Jennifer Zyman and Julia Bainbridge