ATLANTA MAGAZINE’S 3RD ANNUAL BEST BURGER BATTLE

FEATURING BOURBON, BLUES, BREWS, AND UNLIMITED BURGERS

Best Burger Battle logoAtlanta magazine hosts the third annual Best Burger Battle on Saturday, October 20 from 1pm-5pm at Lenox Square. This event is Atlanta’s premier burger cook-off, featuring over two dozen of the best local burger joints, bourbon, blues, and brews that Atlanta has to offer. While sampling Atlanta’s best burgers, guests will enjoy live local music and cast their vote to crown the Best Burger Restaurant winner.

The 2017 winner based on guests’ votes was There Brookhaven! Who will be this year’s Best Burger Battle 2018 champion? Be there to taste all the burgers and cast your vote!

All ticket holders must 21 years of age or older. IDs will be checked at the door and at the bars. Children will not be admitted into this event.

2017 Best Burger Battle Participants Included:

There Brookhaven (Best Burger Battle 2017 winner)
Bantam + Biddy
Bar Margot
Botiwalla
C. Ellet’s Steakhouse
Canoe
Cowfish
Dakota Beef & Big Green Egg
Dantanna’s
Establishment Midtown
Flip Burger Boutique
Foundation Social Eatery
Grub Burger Bar
Hard Rock Café
KirbyG’s Diner & Pub
Oak Steakhouse
Piastra
Sage Woodfire Tavern
Shake Shack
The Federal
Two Urban Licks
Vino Venue
Zinburger
…plus cupcakes from Sprinkles Cupcakes

Photograph by Greg Dupree. List subject to change.

