Parents often purchase memberships to venues that can keep their kids busy, and up until now families have had to choose between indoor (Children’s Museum of Atlanta, Center for Puppetry Arts) or outdoor (Zoo Atlanta, the Atlanta Botanical Garden). But now you can enjoy Fern­bank Museum’s grounds year-round. Start inside, where you’ll find science- and nature-themed exhibitions, educational activities, and a theater. Then turn them loose in the new 10-acre WildWoods, a play area with separate structures for big and little kids, and the 65-acre Fernbank Forest. fernbankmuseum.org

Back to Fun & Games

Back to Best of Atlanta

This article originally appeared in our December 2016 issue