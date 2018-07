This Cumming boutique offers a fresh take on rustic chic, from barn doors to tables that crank up and down with iron gears. But the reason we really love it? Much of the furniture is crafted, often from reclaimed wood, by residents of No Longer Bound’s addiction recovery program, who are also happy to build something custom for you. nlbfurniture.com

This article originally appeared in our December 2016.