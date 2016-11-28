This one-stop shop for handcrafted wares connects local shoppers with indie artisans from around the world. Stroll the tidy stalls, located on the second floor of Ponce City Market, and find thera­peutic-grade essential oils from Atlanta-based Maum Goods Co.; Apolis jute bags made by women in Bangladesh; and leather goods, clothing, and artworks from around 90 other vendors. A bonus: Approximately half of the brands represented are local, so you can support the community with your purchases. citizen.supply

This article originally appeared in our December 2016 issue