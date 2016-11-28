Barbershop: The Commodore Tonsorial Parlor

Both hipsters in the know and Sandy Springs corporate types flock to this barbershop tucked away on the ground floor of a self-storage building just OTP on Mount Vernon Highway. Owner Rob Hopper and Adrian Doss, both classically trained barbers, offer expert cuts ($30) and easy conversation while you kick back in an antique barber’s chair with a Bon Glaze doughnut (Saturdays only). They’re equally adept at providing a low fade or an executive contour; add a hot lather, straight razor shave for $25. Look for an ITP expansion in early 2017. thecommodoreatl.com

This article originally appeared in our December 2016 issue.