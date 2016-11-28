Photograph courtesy of Little Barn Apothecary

Since its launch in 2015, local natural skincare brand Little Barn Apothecary has been picked up by nearly 400 spas and shops around the world. Aren’t we lucky then that the owners have opened their first brick-and-mortar at Westside Provisions District? The shop is stacked high with lovely smelling, eco-friendly body scrubs, hair texturizers, and beard oils, which customers can sample at the exploration bar. littlebarn­apothecary.com

Back to Shopping & Style

Back to Best of Atlanta

This article originally appeared in our December 2016.