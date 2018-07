Buford Highway’s emporium for everything nails will have the mani/pedi lover’s head spinning. Rows of shelves are packed with hard-to-find polish shades, decorative foils and jewels, waxing products, and do-it-yourself manicure and pedicure kits. The prices can’t be beat: Essie polishes go for $4, while OPI colors cost $4.75—roughly half what you’ll pay at drugstores. 770-452-4688

This article originally appeared in our December 2016 issue.