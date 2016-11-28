Steve and Jill McKenzie have long championed the “maker movement.” Their Westside shop carries regional favor­ites like R. Wood Studio pottery from Athens and Blenko Glass from West Virginia, as well as handcrafted European lines like Libeco linen and Grange furniture. Expect works by local artists, including Steve himself. New offerings—like Selamat furniture inspired by the effervescent Florence Broadhurst, or this winter’s Waiting on Martha pop-up—continue to delight. stevemckenzies.com

This article originally appeared in our December 2016.