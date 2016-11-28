Chicken Wings
Minero
Ask for a napkin, maybe even a bib, as you take down these succulent grilled wings tossed in Valentina hot sauce. minerorestaurant.com
Avocado Toast
Spiller Park
It pains us to hop on board the artisanal toast trend, but we’ll make an exception for this version spiked with lime juice and topped with an egg and chili powder. spillerpark.com
Crispy Catfish Vietnamese Salad
W.H. Stiles Fish Camp
A fried seafood dish that’s also refreshing? Cabbage, jalapeños, peanuts, and loads of lime are a crunchy, spicy foil to perfectly crispy catfish. starprovisions.com
Pork Belly Bun
El Super Pan
A soft, steamed coconut bun holds a melting slab of belly glossed in sambal and tamarind sauces. elsuperpan.com
Croque Monsieur
Saint Germain Bakery
This French bistro specialty often falls victim to needless recipe tinkering. But here it’s served with perfect simplicity: hot and dripping with melted cheese, ham, béchamel, and no distractions. 470-823-4141
Cheesy Popcorn
Biltong Bar
Who knew the perfect bar food is peri peri popcorn with slivers of cured, dried meat and shavings of Parmesan? You’ll never look at a bowl of mixed nuts again. biltong-bar.com
This article originally appeared in our December 2016 issue.