Chicken Wings

Minero

Ask for a napkin, maybe even a bib, as you take down these succulent grilled wings tossed in Valentina hot sauce. minero­restaurant.com

Avocado Toast

Spiller Park

It pains us to hop on board the artisanal toast trend, but we’ll make an exception for this version spiked with lime juice and topped with an egg and chili powder. spillerpark.com

Crispy Catfish Vietnamese Salad

W.H. Stiles Fish Camp

A fried seafood dish that’s also refreshing? Cabbage, jalapeños, peanuts, and loads of lime are a crunchy, spicy foil to perfectly crispy catfish. starprovisions.com

Pork Belly Bun

El Super Pan

A soft, steamed coconut bun holds a melting slab of belly glossed in sambal and tamarind sauces. elsuperpan.com

Croque Monsieur

Saint Germain Bakery

This French bistro specialty often falls victim to needless recipe tinkering. But here it’s served with perfect simplicity: hot and dripping with melted cheese, ham, béchamel, and no distractions. 470-823-4141

Cheesy Popcorn

Biltong Bar

Who knew the perfect bar food is peri peri popcorn with slivers of cured, dried meat and shavings of Parmesan? You’ll never look at a bowl of mixed nuts again. biltong-bar.com

Back to Food & Drink

Back to Best of Atlanta

This article originally appeared in our December 2016 issue.