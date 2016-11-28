Bike Repair: Loose Nuts Cycles
Grant Park’s Loose Nuts combines the vibe of a biker bar (a mural by Swampy, bottle caps in a bucket) with the customer service of your local ice cream parlor. Make your way through the offerings from Surly and Fairdale to the shop downstairs, where expert bike techs address everything from tiny, nagging mechanical issues to full drive-train swaps. Whether you’re a pro or a novice, you’ll leave feeling more informed. loosenutscycles.com
This article originally appeared in our December 2016 issue.