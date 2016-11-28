Photograph by Josh Meister

Whether you’re turning 27 or 12, this former BJs turned entertainment warehouse in Peachtree Corners is 140,000 square feet of fun. Where else can you find electric go-kart racing, a 14-lane bowling alley, and the world’s largest indoor ninja warrior course? There’s also a 50-game arcade, a three-story netted play structure for kids, and a full-service restaurant and bar. Roll through the entire venue with a drink in hand. slingshotplay.com

