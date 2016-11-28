Whether you’re turning 27 or 12, this former BJs turned entertainment warehouse in Peachtree Corners is 140,000 square feet of fun. Where else can you find electric go-kart racing, a 14-lane bowling alley, and the world’s largest indoor ninja warrior course? There’s also a 50-game arcade, a three-story netted play structure for kids, and a full-service restaurant and bar. Roll through the entire venue with a drink in hand. slingshotplay.com
This article originally appeared in our December 2016 issue.