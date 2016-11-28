After Lawrence Palmer went from flab to six-pack fab in 2009, he decided to become a fitness instructor to help others reach their weight loss goals. Last year he created Gauge Fitness, an outdoor boot camp that meets four times a week in Old Fourth Ward Park. During the hour-long classes, you’ll crank out burpees, bear crawls, and Bulgarian split squats. But Palmer doesn’t leave you hanging (and hurting) after class is finished; he’s known to send encouraging text messages to keep your motivation soaring. gaugefitness.com

This article originally appeared in our December 2016 issue.