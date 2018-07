When the folks at Twain’s renovated Decatur’s Suburban Lanes, they did more than just upgrade the bowling shoes. Roll a strike at 32 lanes, where you can also order upscale pub grub like seasonal pizzas, pimento cheese jalapeño poppers, and old-fashioned cocktails. cometpubandlanes.com

This article originally appeared in our December 2016 issue.