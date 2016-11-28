Trusting the fate of your brows to a stranger can be daunting, but Benteu seems like an old friend—and a knowledgeable one at that. Whether she’s tweezing, waxing, or tinting, she errs on the conservative side, so you never have to worry about looking too extreme. The Alpharetta cosmetics shop is also home to a Bliss Wax Bar, where you can pop in for a brow touch-up on the fly any time. From $20, thecosmetic­market.com

This article originally appeared in our December 2016 issue.