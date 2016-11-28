Chic Accessories: B.D. Jeffries

Catering to an upscale clientele who favor the “sporting life,” Buckhead’s B.D. Jeffries is more Garden & Gun than Field & Stream. The handsome shop carries Longchamp luggage, William Yeoward Crystal, Sferra linens, and its signature alligator and crocodile accessories. But most intriguing are richly textured finds like chunky wool throws, tribal artifacts, and hand-thrown ceramics that you won’t see anywhere else.
bdjeffries.com

This article originally appeared in our December 2016.

